TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata, Modi trips

'On the other hand, judging by the current regime and ruling Tolamool party's hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM's trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420,' Adhikari added, twisting the name of Trinamool Congress and accusing it of extortion. Adhikari told reporters on Sunday, 'When the dengue situation in West Bengal was taking an alarming proportion, the CM left for holidaying abroad with no concern for the outbreak. Meanwhile, as she has returned from a fruitless visit, the dengue situation has become worse.'

Banerjee, who landed at the airport around 7pm on Saturday, said she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.