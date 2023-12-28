To attend Ram Temple inauguration or not? Congress faced with a dilemma

Senior MP and Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor said, "people are trying to turn it into a political affair, but is that fair? It is akin to confining the Congress leadership in a box, suggesting that if they attend, it means they are playing into BJP's hands, and if they don't, they are anti-Hindu. So, I believe individuals should make their own decisions, and they will do what they consider right." He asserted that not going to the event would not make anyone anti-Hindu.

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed said he was not sure who had received the invitation and who had not but, he added, "I know for a fact that the BJP is turning this into a political agenda".

However, another CWC member and senior Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh is of the view that party leaders should attend the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Who wants to attend an event by BJP? This is not a national event. This is BJP's programme, this is BJP's rally. What is holy in it. We will visit (Ayodhya) after BJP's program is over...It seems like they have kidnapped Lord Ram."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is yet to get an invite.

However, parties like Samajwadi Party said its leaders will attend the ceremony if an invitation is extended. Otherwise, senior MP Dimple Yadav said, party chief and her husband Akhilesh Yadav would visit the temple after the inauguration.

Trinamool Congress leaders said their supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the event as they view the function as a "political agenda" of the BJP to further its prospects.