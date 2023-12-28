To attend Ram Temple inauguration or not? Congress faced with a dilemma

New Delhi: The Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya next month has triggered unease and confusion in the I.N.D.I.A bloc with the Congress treading a cautious path on its attendance, with some other parties warning against falling into the "BJP trap".
The Congress has not made it clear whether Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who have received invites to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony, will attend it, with General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal sounding in no hurry to announce their plans as leaders are said to be divided over the issue.
For the Congress, the stand of some of its allies such as Trinamool Congress, Muslim League and CPI(M) refusing to attend the event has created more trouble, as it is sure of the BJP reaping political dividends.
The Congress decision's either way will have its ramification, and senior leaders are burning midnight oil to come out with a nuanced stand.
Senior MP and Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor said, "people are trying to turn it into a political affair, but is that fair? It is akin to confining the Congress leadership in a box, suggesting that if they attend, it means they are playing into BJP's hands, and if they don't, they are anti-Hindu. So, I believe individuals should make their own decisions, and they will do what they consider right." He asserted that not going to the event would not make anyone anti-Hindu.
Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed said he was not sure who had received the invitation and who had not but, he added, "I know for a fact that the BJP is turning this into a political agenda".
However, another CWC member and senior Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh is of the view that party leaders should attend the event.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Who wants to attend an event by BJP? This is not a national event. This is BJP's programme, this is BJP's rally. What is holy in it. We will visit (Ayodhya) after BJP's program is over...It seems like they have kidnapped Lord Ram."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is yet to get an invite.
However, parties like Samajwadi Party said its leaders will attend the ceremony if an invitation is extended. Otherwise, senior MP Dimple Yadav said, party chief and her husband Akhilesh Yadav would visit the temple after the inauguration.
Trinamool Congress leaders said their supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to attend the event as they view the function as a "political agenda" of the BJP to further its prospects.
Muslim League leaders are also uneasy about Congress's ambivalence over the invite.