To prevent man from political activities as bail condition violates fundamental rights: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a man can't be prevented from getting involved in political activities as part of his bail conditions in a criminal case as this would violate his fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta allowed an appeal by Shiba Shankar Das alias Pintu, BJP leader and former mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Das challenged the Orissa High Court's order of January 18, 2024, which rejected his application for withdrawal of such a condition imposed in order of bail passed on August 11, 2022.

He questioned validity of the HC's order which stated, "The appellant shall not create any untoward situation in public and shall not be involved in any political activities directly or indirectly."