Tourism is a key driver of peace and prosperity, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: As part of World Tourism Day, the ministry of tourism undertook a slew of measures to boost India's tourism including launch of a content hub on Incredible India website, a new mechanism to get feedback from tourists in railway stations, and MoUs with hotel management institutes.

The ministry also gave awards to 36 villages across 8 categories for their work in the tourism sector, and named Paryatan Didis and Paryatan Mitras – volunteers to help tourists. Among the winners, Kuthlur from Karnataka has been awarded for adventure tourism.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was the chief guest at the function which took place at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, said that tourism is a key driver of peace and prosperity.

“India is a land of spirituality, sublimity, and here, with 5,000 years of civilisational ethos, tourists can experience all seasons, all year round. Tourism contributes massively to peace. The entire world is yearning for peace, and any conflagration anywhere is a pain for all, disrupting supply chains and economies,” Dhankar said.