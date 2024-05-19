Touted as 'ice cream man of India', Naturals founder Raghunandan Kamath passes away at 70

Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream, died on Friday night at the age of 70 in Mumbai.

His last rites were performed on Saturday evening in Mumbai’s Andheri West. He is survived by his wife and two sons, including Siddhant Kamath, the director of Naturals.

Kamath is considered as the ice man of India. Born to a mango vendor in a small hamlet in Mangaluru, Kamath acquired knowledge of fruits, including how to check for ripeness, sorting, and preserving from his father.

At the age of 15, he migrated to Mumbai to join his brother and started working in the latter's South Indian eatery, where they sold homemade ice cream. He wanted to diversify the flavours beyond chocolate and vanilla, but could do little about it as his brother did not agree with the idea.