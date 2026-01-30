'Trade unions not at fault, neo-liberal policies are': CITU, AITUC slam CJI’s remarks on industry slowdown
CITU General Secretary Elamaram Kareem told reporters, “the most unfortunate and unconstitutional remarks of the CJI appear to resemble those of the advocates of already failed neo-liberal policies and the political-economic illogic of the Modi government.”
CJI's observations on trade unions starkly exposes the class character in judicial reasoning that is detrimental to the ideals of socialist democracy enshrined in the Constitution: AITUC Gen Sec Amarjeet Kaur pic.twitter.com/mzNINuj7B5