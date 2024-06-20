'Transparency, solidity and simplicity': Rahul Gandhi sheds light on his love for white T-shirts

It is almost a certainty that one would find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a white T-shirt during his public appearances - be it in political rallies, election campaigns, or while addressing a crowd during a speech. Ever wondered why? The Raebareli MP himself has shed light on his unique choice of dressing in a recent tweet.
Being a public representative, Rahul Gandhi's actions and choices elicit a lot of intrigue among the masses. Therefore, Rahul donning a white T-shirt almost perpetually, was bound to grab eyeballs. Addressing his followers on social media platform X, he revealed why he chooses to wear white tees, while also launching a campaign regarding the same, on the occasion of his 54th birthday on June 19.
He highlighted the fact that to him, white T-shirts represent "transparency, solidity and simplicity". "My heartfelt thanks to all of you for your birthday wishes. I am often asked why I always wear a 'white T-shirt' - this T-shirt symbolises transparency, solidity and simplicity for me. Where and how useful are these values in your life? Use #WhiteTshirtArmy and tell me in a video. And, I will gift you a white T-shirt. Lots of love to everyone", he wrote in his post.
Apart from this, the Congress had other activities lined up for Rahul Gandhi's birthday. The Indian Indian Youth Congress distributed air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi to celebrate Gandhi's birthday. As many as 70 coolers were distributed to people in need at Indian Youth Congress' office in the national capital.
Gandhi had reportedly asked the party workers to refrain from any grand celebrations for his birthday, but rather focus on humanitarian and charity work.
Published 20 June 2024, 11:22 IST