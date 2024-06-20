'Transparency, solidity and simplicity': Rahul Gandhi sheds light on his love for white T-shirts

It is almost a certainty that one would find Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a white T-shirt during his public appearances - be it in political rallies, election campaigns, or while addressing a crowd during a speech. Ever wondered why? The Raebareli MP himself has shed light on his unique choice of dressing in a recent tweet.

Being a public representative, Rahul Gandhi's actions and choices elicit a lot of intrigue among the masses. Therefore, Rahul donning a white T-shirt almost perpetually, was bound to grab eyeballs. Addressing his followers on social media platform X, he revealed why he chooses to wear white tees, while also launching a campaign regarding the same, on the occasion of his 54th birthday on June 19.