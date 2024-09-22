11 Bangladeshis arrested in Tripura for illegally entering India

Agartala: A total of 11 Bangladeshis have been arrested in Tripura for allegedly entering India without valid documents, GRP said on Sunday.

Three of their Indian facilitators have also been nabbed, a GRP officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a GRP team nabbed the Bangladeshis at Agartala railway station on Saturday evening when they were planning to go to Chennai and Ahmedabad by train.