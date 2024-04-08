BJP would have lost 2023 Tripura polls if not for Tipra Motha: CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar

Addressing an election rally in support of Congress's Tripura West candidate Asish Kumar Saha in Hapania, he said the BJP's vote share came down from 51 per cent in 2018 to 39 per cent in 2023 which showed the party 'has lost the people's faith'.