Congress MLA writes to Tripura Speaker for security, alleging threat to life from mafia

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Recently, tenders were floated for 60-70 works under the DW&S department. Of that, seven projects were in my constituency Kailashahar. Since the executive engineer of DW&S was hesitant to give a green signal for initiating the works, I lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Manik Saha. By this time, the executive engineer of Kumarghat cancelled the works for these seven projects."

Claiming that a mafia of the area was agitated after he lodged a complaint with the chief minister, Sinha said he also wrote to the state home secretary and director-general of police for security.