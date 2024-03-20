CPI(M)'s Jitendra Chaudhury appointed leader of opposition in Tripura assembly

Agartala: Senior CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chadhury was on Wednesday appointed the leader of the opposition in the Tripura assembly, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen said.

Tipra Motha, which had emerged as the main opposition in last year's assembly elections, joined the BJP-led government in the state earlier this month. As a result, Tipra Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma resigned as the leader of the opposition and became a minister.

"As per constitutional provision, Jitendra Chadhury who has been discharging his duty as the leader of the CPI(M) legislature party over the last one year has been made the leader of the opposition as the Tipra Motha is no longer an opposition party," the speaker said.