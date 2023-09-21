'Drug addict' tries to open emergency door of IndiGo flight in Agartala; arrested

A 40-year-old man, suspected to be a drug addict, was beaten up by fellow passengers when he tried to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight at Agartala airport on Thursday before he was handed over to police.

Additional inspector general of Tripura police, Jyotisman Das Choudhury, told media in Agartala that the man, identified as Biswajit Debnath, tried to open the door of the Guwahati-Agartala flight as soon as it landed on the runway. He also misbehaved with the crew members who tried to stop him. "This led some fellow passengers to beat him up. He was later rescued by the crew members and handed over to police. But prima facie, the person looks like a drug addict," Das said.