One killed, several injured in clash in North Tripura over Durga Puja donation

<p>Guwhati: One person was killed and several others were injured in North Tripura district's Kadamtala area on Sunday night following a clash triggered by disagreements over Durga Puja donations. </p><p>The police had to open fire and use batons to control the mob as angry people started burning shops and houses on Sunday evening. </p>.Prohibitory orders clamped in North Tripura’s Kadamtala after 'communal' clash.<p>The situation was controlled following police action but one person was found dead on Monday morning. Police said the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death. </p><p>Several shops and houses were set ablaze by people belonging to two religious communities before the police reached and managed to control the situation. </p><p>Sources said the tension started after people belonging to a community refused to pay the amount demanded by a group as donation for Durga Puja. </p><p>As the situation remained tense, the administration of North Tripura district imposed restriction on movement of more than five persons in order to bring normalcy. The restriction would remain in force till the situation becomes normal, said an official in the district. </p><p>This is the second such incident in Tripura since September 25. Several houses were set ablaze at Durganagar area in West Tripura district in a similar communal tension after a kali idol was found defaced in a temple. </p><p>Condemning the violence, Pradyot Deb Barma, founder of Tipra Motha, an ally of the BJP-led government in Tripura, suspected a "conspiracy by some elements" trying to destabilise Tripura by creating a communal tension between the Hindus and Muslims. </p><p>"We need to go to the roots and identify the elements involved in such a conspiracy," he said.</p><p>Tripura unit of Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind blamed the administration saying the situation could have been avoided if security forces were deployed on time. </p><p>The organisation appealed to all the communities to maintain restraint and urged for not taking laws into their hands. The Opposition Congress and CPI (M) also blamed the BJP-led government for the frequent communal tension in the state saying the government failed to maintain law and order in the state. <br></p>