Saraswati idol 'without saree' at Tripura college sparks row; VHP, ABVP stage protest, call it 'vulgar'

Members of right-wing outfits on Wednesday staged a protest at the Government College of Art and Craft at Agartala's Lichubagan in Tripura over purported vulgarity in a Goddess Saraswati idol.

The incident snowballed when a video depicting the goddess, crafted by college students, without a saree, went viral on social media.

The idol in question stirred outrage among the members of the Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which expressed strong umbrage over it, and made the college authorities drape the idol with a saree.