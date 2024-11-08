Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Tripura

Following a tip-off about movement of a group of Bangladeshis, a joint team of GRP and RPF intensified vigil at Jirania railway station on Thursday, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 12:50 IST
illegal immigrantsArrestBangladeshi immigrantsTripura News

Follow us on :

Follow Us