Sourav Ganguly appointed as brand ambassador for tourism in Tripura

Guwahati: BJP-led government in Tripura on Monday inducted former cricketer Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador for promotion of tourism in the state.

The former Indian cricket skipper Ganguly and Tripura tourism minister Susanta Choudhury signed an agreement at the historic Ujjayanta Palace of the erstwhile Manikya Dynasty, at Agartala on Monday evening.

"I have visited and played cricket in many countries and I will try my best to promote Tripura as a tourism destination with the help of the state government. Tripura is a beautiful state and its tourism needs better promotion," Ganguly said after signing the agreement. Ganguly also expressed his eagerness to help Tripura in the development of cricket in the state.