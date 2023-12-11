Sourav Ganguly appointed as brand ambassador for tourism in Tripura

Guwahati: BJP-led government in Tripura on Monday inducted former cricketer Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador for promotion of tourism in the state.
The former Indian cricket skipper Ganguly and Tripura tourism minister Susanta Choudhury signed an agreement at the historic Ujjayanta Palace of the erstwhile Manikya Dynasty, at Agartala on Monday evening.
"I have visited and played cricket in many countries and I will try my best to promote Tripura as a tourism destination with the help of the state government. Tripura is a beautiful state and its tourism needs better promotion," Ganguly said after signing the agreement. Ganguly also expressed his eagerness to help Tripura in the development of cricket in the state.
As part of the agreement, Ganguly would shoot videos at the Ujjayanta Palace and at Chabimura in Gomati district, the two major tourist attractions. The rock craving on a steep stone wall along the bank of Gomati river is an important tourism centre. "He will also visit the state again for shooting a few more videos in other tourism centres. He has also agreed to promote Tripura tourism on social media platforms," Choudhury said.
"The tourism footfall in Tripura has increased in the past few years and we want to promote our tourism potential further so that we can push tourism as a livelihood option. Ganguly has agreed to help in our endeavour," he added.
The ancient Tripura Sundari temple, the Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal water palace and Unakoti archaeological site are some of the major tourist spots in Tripura. The state is also trying to promote the colourful tribal culture in parts of the state for tourism.
This comes days after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appointed Ganguly as the state's brand ambassador. Tripura and Bengal share cultural and linguistic similarities as Bengali is a dominant language in both the states.