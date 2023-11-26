Tripura: 10 Bangladeshi migrants arrested from Agartala railway station

In another drive to prevent illegal activities using the Railways, Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested at least 10 "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh from railway station in Tripura capital Agartala in the past one week.

A statement issued by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said two Indian agents found helping the illegal migrants were also arrested during the drive.

A joint team of RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) and BSF nabbed three male Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala railway station on November 21. An agent with Indian identity was also arrested along with the three foreign nationals. The four were handed over to GRP Agartala for further legal action, said the statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, Sabyasachi De.

Seven more illegal migrants from Bangladesh and another Indian agent were similarly arrested from Agartala railway station on November 23 by a joint team of RPF and GRP. They were also handed over to railway police for further action.