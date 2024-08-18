Tripura CM Manik Saha launches intensified awareness programme to control HIV/AIDS

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a state-wide intensified information education and communication (IEC) campaign to raise mass awareness among the people of the state about HIV and AIDS.

Launching the campaign on Saturday, the CM stressed on the importance of public awareness and precautionary measures needed to check and control the spread of HIV infection.

Before launching the awareness programme, Saha held a review meeting on HIV/AIDS-related issues at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.