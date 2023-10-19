News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Tripura CM Saha congratulates BJP leader Nallu for being appointed governor

Nallu, a BJP national executive member from Telangana, will replace Satyadev N Arya whose term ended on August 25.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 04:18 IST

Follow Us

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu for being appointed as the new governor of the state.

Nallu, a BJP national executive member from Telangana, will replace Satyadev N Arya whose term ended on August 25.

"I heartily congratulate Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu Ji on being appointed Governor of Tripura," Saha said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb, the state's former CM, also welcomed Nallu's appointment as the new governor of Tripura.

Nallu is a three-time MLA of undivided Andhra Pradesh, and was also the BJP president of the southern state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 October 2023, 04:18 IST)
India NewsTripuraManik SahaGovernor

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT