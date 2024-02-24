Tripura Congress chief holds meet with Tipra Motha supremo

Speaking to reporters, Debbarma said, "Today, we had a meeting with PCC president Asish Kumar Saha and the party's senior MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, in my office. The PCC chief is scheduled to travel to Delhi on Saturday to participate in the party's screening committee meeting for the Lok Sabha elections."

He added, "It has been decided that they will inform the party high command about the outcome of today's meeting, and we will also discuss this in our party meeting to determine the future course of action."

Debbarma acknowledged the Congress's historical contribution to the establishment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) for safeguarding the rights of indigenous people.