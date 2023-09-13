Trudeau was offered Air India One to fly out after plane snag but Canadian side declined: Report

The team including the Prime Minister could only depart for Canada on Tuesday afternoon after the replacement airplane arrived in India.

Reports of Trudeau declining the Air India One services comes amid slight tension between India and Canada over the Khalistani issue. PM Modi and Trudeau held bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit where the former expressed concerns over rising anti-India and Khalistani environment in the Western country.

Modi also underlined the need for mutual trust and respect between the two countries for continued good ties, reports said. The group 'Sikhs for Justice' had recently arranged a Khalistan referendum at a gurdwara in British Columbia.