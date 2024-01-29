Trust deficit between parents, children a serious issue, can push students into depression: PM

"The deficit is not sudden but is a result of a long-drawn process and requires a deep self-analysis of everyone's conduct, be it teachers, parents or students. Honest communication can reduce the chances of trust deficit," he said.

"Students should be sincere and honest in their dealings. Similarly, parents should also convey their confidence in their children instead of suspicion. The distance created by the trust deficit can push children into depression. Teachers should keep channels of communication open with the students and avoid favouritism," he said.

The prime minister also asked students and parents to participate in an experiment and requested families of friends to regularly meet and discuss positive things that can help children.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Education, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been engaging students, parents and teachers over the past six years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format.

A total of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated last year.

This time, an estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among students.