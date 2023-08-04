Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi

Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case paving the way for his return to Lok Sabha.
"Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support. My path is clear to me (as to) what my work is, there is clarity in my mind about that. I thank the people who helped us and the people for their love and support that they extended," Rahul said, addressing a press conference in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Welcoming the judicial order, Kharge said the victory was not only for Rahul but for the people of the country, the Constitution and the democracy.
"Today is a day of happiness. The Constitution is alive and this is an example that one can get justice. This is the victory of the common people and of constitutional principles. The person who fights for truth, for the country's interest, to strengthen the country, for the youth of the country, against rising prices, the person who fights and makes people aware, who walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and met various people, I think their prayers are with us and it is, therefore, the victory of the people," he said.
He said it took just 24 hours to disqualify Rahul from Lok Sabha after his conviction and it is to be seen how long it will take now after the Supreme Court order. "Within 24 hours of the verdict by a trial court in Gujarat, he was disqualified. Delhi is near, so let us see how much time they will take," he said.
He said the Modi government must be "regretting what they did and why they did it".
Senior MP and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, who fought the legal battle, said their fight demonstrated the integrity of India's institutions. He said everyone is now looking forward to seeing Rahul in Parliament and speaking there.
Singhvi said he expected the Lok Sabha Secretariat to speedily issue the notification restoring Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership.