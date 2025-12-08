<p>Guwahati: A team of Assam CID arrested three persons, including two from Bengaluru, on charges of piracy of cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last movie, <em>Roi Roi Binale.</em> </p><p>Assam police on Monday said in Guwahati that two accused, Saddam Hussain and Mausam Gogoi, were arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, following investigation into an FIR lodged by the movie's producer Shaymantak Gautam, recently. </p>.Probe into Zubeen Garg's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed on December 12: Assam Police.<p>Police said both Hussain and Gogoi are originally from Assam but were working in Bengaluru. Police, however, did not disclose further details of the accused. </p><p>Police arrested another person, Rofidul Islam from Kokrajhar in western Assam on November 20. </p><p>"The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the producer of the Assamese film <em>Roi Roi Binale</em>, Shyamantak Gautam regarding piracy of the film. During investigation, the Investigating Officer identified three persons who were indulging in piracy of the film on social media," Assam police said in a statement on Monday. </p><p>The three have been booked under Section 318(2) of BNS, read with Section 63 and 65 of the Copyrights Act, section 66 of IT Act, Sec 61(2) BNS and Section 6AA/6AB/7 of Cinematograph Act, police said. </p><p><em>Roi Roi Binale</em>, an Assamese movie, in which Zubeen acted and also composed and sung songs, was released on October 30, weeks after the icon's sudden death in Singapore on September 19. Garg, 52, had died while swimming in a sea in Singapore.</p><p>Garg's sudden death left Assam into intense grief with his fans and followers coming out in large numbers to watch <em>Roi Roi Binale</em>. The film has so far made business of more than Rs 30 crore, highest by an Assamese movie. </p><p>Assam government had earlier appealed everyone to stay away from piracy as Garg himself had campaigned against piracy which causes harm to the regional cinema industry. </p>