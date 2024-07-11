Agniveers good for sentry duty only, bring handicap to combat units: Former Navy chiefs

The sharp criticism of the Narendra Modi government’s favoured scheme comes in the backdrop of demands from some of the BJP allies to review the contentious programme following which 75 per cent of the Agniveers retire at the end of four years of service without any pension benefits while the rest are recruited as regular soldiers.

In an interview to journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire, Admiral Prakash pointed out that Agniveers might be useful for infantry-heavy Indian Army, but they were of little use to the Indian Navy or the Indian Air Force that uses technology extensively.

Currently a sailor or air man undergoes five-six years of training before the person becomes competent to handle the weapons, sensors and other equipment.

Former Chief of the Army Staff Gen M M Naravane in his yet-to-be-published book wrote that as per the initial proposal, it was a scheme meant only for the Indian Army and 75 per cent of the Agniveers was planned to be inducted as regular troops.

But the scheme was overhauled by the Prime Minister’s Office and it was left to Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to bring all the three services on-board. “It came as a bolt from the blue for the Indian Navy and IAF,” Gen Naravane wrote.