Two-judge SC bench gives split verdict on Centre's plea to recall order permitting married woman to terminate pregnancy

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on the Centre's plea for recall of its October 9 order granting permission to a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B V Nagarathna, which had passed the October 9 order, said the Centre's petition be now placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for being marked to an appropriate bench for adjudication.