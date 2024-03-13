Two new warships for Indian Navy launched

Kolkata: Two new warships built for the Indian Navy to augment anti-submarine operations in coastal waters and low-intensity maritime operations were launched here on Wednesday.

The two anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) were launched by Neeta Chaudhari, wife of Chief of Air Staff of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

She named the ships INS Agray and INS Akshay.

The primary role of an ASW SWC is to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, low-intensity maritime operations and mine-laying operations, a GRSE official said.

Speaking at the launch, chief guest Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said "It is a matter of immense pride that India is among select countries in the world with a capacity to build modern warships, submarines and aircraft carriers".

Stating that sea lanes of communication are an important contributor to world trade and prosperity, Chaudhari said that the recent events, particularly in the Red Sea, have highlighted the threats in the maritime environment.