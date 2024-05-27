Two nurses and neighbours dared the flames at East Delhi hospital and rescued 5 newborns on May 25 night

“Their tiny faces had turned black because of the soot,” said Arunima adding that she would never forget the faces of those babies. Seconds later, the two nurses who were already rescuing the infants told Narang and Sharma that there were more babies inside the burning hospital building. Recalling the moment, Narang told IE: "A couple on their scooter too saw the scene and stopped to help. We rushed back.”

He then recollected that fire tenders had started arriving to the spot and one other neighbour rang the Police Control Room while the fire department was also apprised of the situation at 11 32 pm. By this time, Narang added that another neighbour Inderdeep Singh joined in to help— and the five, including two nurses moved to the rear entrance of the hospital.

Singh borrowed a ladder which was used to climb up to the window of the hospital's first floor. “The window glass had already been broken… it opened right inside the neonatal room… The babies were right there in those small enclosures, wrapped in white cloth. The ventilators were shut. There was so much smoke inside that I couldn’t breathe… Some of them (babies) were crying. I picked them up one by one and handed them to the nurses and other neighbours standing next to the ladder,” IE quoted Singh as saying.

“We put these babies inside the car too,” Narang said and described that “Arunima and I then drove to a nearby nursing home in the area… but they refused to admit the babies. We pleaded for some time before rushing to the Advanced NICU hospital in Vivek Vihar. They took the babies.”

By the time fire tenders reached the spot, it was 11 45 in the night. One of the firefighters involved in the rescue operation detailed, “We saw massive flames coming out from every side of the two-floor building. It was sandwiched between two bigger four-storey residential buildings. One team was immediately deployed to extinguish the fire while another team simultaneously tried to enter the building.”