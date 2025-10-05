Two officers held by CBI on bribery charges

<p>Mumbai: In a twin action, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Auditor/Personnel of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), and Chief Office Superintendent (OS), Divisional Railway Hospital, Hingoli Gate, Nanded, in cases involving bribery.</p>.<p>In the first case, it was alleged by the complainant (Proprietor of a private company) that the accused, Ashokkumar Jadav, Auditor/Personnel of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), CGDA, Gandhinagar, Gujarat demanded Rs 4 lakh 2 per cent of CCTV Air Force, Pune base amount of the bid value of Rs 2.5 crore of undue advantage to clear the file to issue supply order.</p>.Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling.<p>The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused IFA, CGDA, Gandhinagar, while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused was arrested and remanded to custody.</p>.<p>The second case was registered against the Lakshmishankar Mathuraparsad, Chief OS, Divisional Railway Hospital, Hingoli Gate, Nanded on allegations that he demanded undue advantage of Rs 25000 from the complainant for clearing the work of processing of pending bill of Rs 91,576 and Performance Guarantee of Rs 1.25 lakh pertaining to the housekeeping and cleaning contract in respect of a private company where the complainant is employed. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at his home in Nanded. Later, the accused was arrested.</p>