Two prisoners rape female inmate in Haryana jail van while police 'busy with documentation': Report

According to a report by The Times of India, two prisoners have been booked for raping a fellow woman inmate inside a prisoners' van during a visit for medical treatment in Rohtak district, Haryana.
The victim, who was undergoing treatment for an unspecified condition at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, stated that she was taken to the hospital along with the two inmates by jail personnel before the alleged crime was committed.
The incident allegedly occurred when the security personnel accompanying them were occupied with paperwork after the treatment, the publication reported.
The victim claimed that the accused, identified as Manish and Satish from a village in Jind district, offered her a spiked cold drink and then assaulted her in the van.
A police complaint was lodged at the Jind Civil Line police station, leading to the registration of a zero FIR under Section 376 against the accused. Per the report, the FIR has been transferred to Rohtak police for further investigation, although the date of the incident was not specified in the complaint.
Authorities are currently investigating the allegations made by the victim, who is serving a 10-year jail term for an NDPS case and is receiving treatment at PGIMS after a previous suicide attempt due to purported stress. During that time, the police had registered a case for her suicide attempt, the report notes.
Rohtak police officials have acknowledged being informed about the incident and are looking into the matter.
(Published 19 April 2024, 11:14 IST)