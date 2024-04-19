Two prisoners rape female inmate in Haryana jail van while police 'busy with documentation': Report

According to a report by The Times of India, two prisoners have been booked for raping a fellow woman inmate inside a prisoners' van during a visit for medical treatment in Rohtak district, Haryana.

The victim, who was undergoing treatment for an unspecified condition at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, stated that she was taken to the hospital along with the two inmates by jail personnel before the alleged crime was committed.

The incident allegedly occurred when the security personnel accompanying them were occupied with paperwork after the treatment, the publication reported.