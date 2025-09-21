Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Meghalaya, Gujarat record mild tremors on Sunday; officials report no harm

Kutch district is located in a 'very high risk' seismic zone, with earthquakes of lower intensity occurring regularly.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 08:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 08:40 IST
India NewsGujaratEarthquakeBangladeshMeghalayaKutch

Follow us on :

Follow Us