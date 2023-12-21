UCC high on BJP's agenda ahead of Lok Sabha polls

If the implementation of the UCC is taken to court, then the party will wait for the judicial review to take place. The senior party leader said that the apex court cannot “stay” an assembly’s decision, but can strike down the implementation if it is found legally void.

“Our party, in the 1950s, filed a case against Article 370 but the matter was taken up only in 1968. Implementation will continue, and we will navigate the judicial review process,” the leader said.

On Wednesday, the three criminal law bills which replace the Colonial-era codes were passed in the Lok Sabha without much Opposition, with 97 members being suspended from the House. The bills are likely to see passage on Thursday. While speaking on the Bills, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP has delivered on all its promises in the party’s 2014 Lok Sabha manifesto.

Party leaders also did not rule out bringing in population control measures in the Centre, as it has been done so in BJP-ruled states like Assam and Gujarat. In Assam, benefits and government schemes are not available to those with more than two children, while in Gujarat, a person with more than two children cannot contest panchayat elections.