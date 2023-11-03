UCO Bank withdraws Munnabhai-style decision to send sweets to defaulters after staff objections

UCO Bank withdrew its directive asking its officials to distribute sweets to top-10 non-performing account holders on Thursday.

UCO bank had sought its officials to distribute sweets to the non-performing borrowers on the ocassuin id as the bank believes that there must not be any undue harassment in the recovery process, reported The Economic Times.

"In some cases, it has been observed that clashes of ego between the customer and bank officials lead to the account turning into an NPA," the bank said in its circular issued this month.

UCO bank's initiative is similar to popular Lage Raho Munna Bhai movie's Gandhigiri (non-violent) technique. In the film, the protaganist Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) used to send flowers with 'get well soon' greeting cards to the antangonist Lucky Singh (Boman Irani) to not use criminals to take over the senior citizens' retirement home property.