Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments' in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 04:22 IST

Follow Us

An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria.

His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 04:22 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSanatan DharmaPriyank KhargeUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT