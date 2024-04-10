Umar Khalid amplified false narrative on social media: Delhi Police tells court

The SPP said his father told the portal that they did not have faith in the Supreme Court. 'They don't have faith in the Supreme Court, and, therefore they came to the trial court. This is how they are creating a narrative (in his favour),' he said.

The SPP said Khalid had requested members of a WhatsApp group to schedule protests after a particular top court proceeding.

He also rejected the contention of Khalid seeking parity with other co-accused, who have been granted bail.

The matter has been posted for Wednesday for rebuttal by Khalid's counsel.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the 'masterminds' of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).