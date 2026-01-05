Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Under amended guidelines, pharma firms may no longer have to appear in courts for 'minor contraventions'

The document said applications are submitted to a designated compounding authority, who after reviewing reports from local inspectors decides on eligibility and fixes the fine amount.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsPharmaceutical firmDrugs and Cosmetics Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us