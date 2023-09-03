Unemployment highest in 42 years under PM Modi: AAP

The remarks by the AAP, a constituent of the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, came after PM Modi, in an interview with PTI, said, "For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds, more than two billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people."

Reacting to the prime minister's comments that fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources and can be used to fuel social unrest, the AAP accused the Union Cabinet of being 'responsible for most of the fake news'.