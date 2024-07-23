Union Budget 2024: Climate change mitigation measures show Modi 3.0 commitment to sustainable development

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water analysis suggests that more than 64 per cent of tehsils in India have seen an increase in the frequency of heavy rainfall days in the last decade, compared to the previous three decades. “Hence, the emphasis of the Union budget 2024 on flood mitigation in vulnerable states like Sikkim, Assam, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is a welcome step. Further, there is a need for increased focus on developing city-specific action plans to manage flood risk,” said Nitin Bassi, Senior Programme Lead, CEEW.

Key climate mitigation measures in budget:

- Govt will bring out a policy document on appropriate energy transition pathways that balances the imperatives of employment, growth and environmental sustainability

- Pumped Storage Policy to be brought out for electricity storage and integration of renewable energy in the overall energy mix

- Roadmap for ‘hard to abate’ industries to be formulated for transition from ‘Perform, Achieve and Trade’ to ‘Indian Carbon Market’ mode

- Budgetary allocation for the National Green Hydrogen Mission increased to Rs 600 crore from the revised estimates of Rs 100 crore in 2023-24.

- Through this Budget announcement, India has also started to action on its commitments for G20 last year to build reliable, diversified, sustainable and responsible supply chains of critical minerals.