Union Cabinet approves Rs 4,797 crore for PRITHVI scheme

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a nearly Rs 5,000 crore climate-science package to install more sensors for collecting weather and ocean data as well as developing high quality computer simulation models for better weather prediction.

The five year long, Rs 4,797 crore programme will have five distinct objectives such as improving the understanding of atmosphere and ocean not only for better weather forecast but also to anticipate extreme weather events; exploration of three poles – Antarctica, Arctic and the Himalayas – besides seismology research.

Among other things, the new programme, named PRITHVI, would work on “development of modelling systems for understanding and predicting weather, ocean and climate hazards and understanding the science of climate change,” the Union government said in a statement.