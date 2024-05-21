Union Minister Anupriya Patel's remarks on Raja Bhaiya augur troubles for BJP

Lucknow: Apparently furious over union minister and leader of Apna Dal (AD) Anupriya Patel's remarks on him, Jansatta Party President independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has indicated that he may campaign against Patel and other saffron party candidates on seats where thakur community voters have a sizable presence.
According to the sources close to Raja Bhaiya, who was an MLA from Kunda assembly seat in Pratapgarh district, was likely to campaign in Mirzapur from where Patel was in the fray, as well as Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Prayagraj Lok Sabha constituencies, where polling would be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.
Sources also said that Raja Bhaiya might lend support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) on all these seats.
Anupriya Patel said that now "Kings are not born from the wombs of queens but are born from the EVM," apparently referring to Raja Bhaiya, who was descendent of a royal family. Raja Bhaiya, however, retorted by saying that "jansevaks (public servants) and not kings are not born from the EVMs."
Leaders of Raja Bhaiya's party said that Patel's remarks had 'hurt' the sentiments of the 'kshatriya' community and that the community would "teach her a good lesson" in the Lok Sabha polls.
Raja Bhaiya, who has been representing Kunda in the state assembly since 1993, wields considerable influence on his community (kshatriya) voters in Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts and that the BJP will face problems if he decides to campaign against the saffron party.
The electoral significance of Raja Bhaiya could be gauged from the fact that union minister Amit Shah had met the former in Bengaluru a few days back and sought his support for his party in the ongoing LS polls.
Raja Bhaiya, however, hinted that he would remain neutral in the elections. Anupriya Patel's remarks, however, changed his stance.
Published 21 May 2024, 15:50 IST