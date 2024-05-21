Union Minister Anupriya Patel's remarks on Raja Bhaiya augur troubles for BJP

According to the sources close to Raja Bhaiya, who was an MLA from Kunda assembly seat in Pratapgarh district, was likely to campaign in Mirzapur from where Patel was in the fray, as well as Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Prayagraj Lok Sabha constituencies, where polling would be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

Sources also said that Raja Bhaiya might lend support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) on all these seats.