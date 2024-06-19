Unprecedented AC demand forces makers to airlift components from abroad

"When the growth is 70-80 per cent, there will be shortage. You have to either airlift or forego the sale, that is a truth", he said, adding, "What the industry sells in one year, has sold in three months this season". "The growth in March was 40 per cent, 80 per cent in April, and 70 per cent in May. June is going to see another 70 per cent growth", he added.