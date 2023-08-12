UPI gets three new features after MPC meet

The Reserve Bank of India introduced three new features to the Unified Payments System(UPI) in its monetary policy committee meeting on August 10.

What are these features and how will they help our experience with UPI?

* Conversational payments in UPI

Keeping in mind the increased relevance of artificial intelligence, the MPC proposed to launch “Conversational Payments”. This is an innovative payment mode on UPI that will enable the users to engage in a conversation with the AI-powered system in order to make transactions safely, thereby enhancing the ease of use.

Though this facility will only be available in Hindi and English initially, users will be able to communicate in other Indian languages soon. Aiming at deepening the digital penetration in India, this channel will be made available in smartphones as well as feature phone-based UPI channels.