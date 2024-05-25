US Ambassador Eric Garcetti proposes development of 'QUAD satellite' with India-US partnership

Bengaluru: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has proposed to develop a "QUAD satellite" involving the partnership of India and the US.

During his official trip to Bengaluru on Friday, he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters and met with Chairman S Somanath and discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and the US in the field of space.

In a statement, the space agency said the US Ambassador proposed the development of a "QUAD satellite".