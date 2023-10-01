US-India relationship built on shared ideas and shared values, says US deputy secretary of state

"The US and India value system advocates for fairness and justice for all peoples. These values are the glue that holds our countries together. It was the reason that 60 years ago, my father chose this country to settle in, arriving, as he likes to remind us, with only $14 in his pocket and a bus ticket. The rest they say is history. For his kid to go on and serve as the US ambassador to the country of his roots and now serve as Deputy Secretary of State is the longest of long shots. But it is a very American story and it is a very Indian story too,” he said.