US working to reduce visitor visa wait time for Indians: Top official

Asked about the plans for H1B visa, Bitter said the pilot programme which is underway to permit Indians living in the US to renew their H1B visa without travelling abroad will conclude in February.

"There is special place for Indian skilled workers in United States, they contribute so much to our economy. Indian embassy issued 34 per cent more H1B visas last year which is also the maximum in the history of the post. We take this issue seriously and this was a huge topic of conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during their meeting last year.

"We introduced a pilot programme in January for revalidation of 20,000 Indian skilled workers in the United States. The pilot programme will conclude at the end of this month. It is going really well and once we complete the pilot period we will reevaluate and see what comes next to make it as easy as possible for Indians working in the US," she said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries such as India and China.

The pilot programme was started months after the White House announced the plan during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi in June last year.

Talking about student visas, Bitter said, "One in four international students studying in United States is from India. It is incredible because not only they are getting top notch education which we are really proud of but they are also enriching our classrooms with their unique perspective and the key points that they bring to our classrooms."

The number of Indians who travelled to the United States for higher education increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in the academic year 2022-23.

Last year, the US consular team in India issued over 1,40,000 student visas – more than in any other country in the world setting a record for the third year in a row.