11 dead in UP's Shahjahanpur as truck loaded with gravel overturns on bus

Ten other pilgrims were seriously injured in the Saturday night incident and have been admitted to the Government Medical College here, the official said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI the incident occurred at Hajiyapur village under the Khutar police station area when the privately-owned bus had halted at a roadside eatery on its way to the temple in Uttarakhand's Tanakpur.

While some of the devotees, all were from Sitapur district, had alighted for dinner others waited inside the bus.