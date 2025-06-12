Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

11-year-old girl raped by school bus driver in UP's Mainpuri

The accused identified as Arjun (52) filmed the assault and shared the video online.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:16 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimerapeSchool girlsBus driver

Follow us on :

Follow Us