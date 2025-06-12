<p>Mainpuri: An 11-year-old girl was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/delhi/rape-murder-of-9-year-old-girl-delhi-police-arrests-28-year-old-man-from-hapur-after-encounter-3580033">allegedly raped</a> by a school bus driver who recorded the act and shared it online, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Anil Kumar Singh said that the accused was identified as Arjun (52).</p>.<p>On June 8, he lured the girl to a secluded place and raped her.</p>.Rape of 3 minor girls in Goa: Guest house owner and manager arrested; 4 held so far.<p>"Arjun also filmed the assault and shared the video online on Wednesday." Singh said.</p>.<p>The crime came to light when the girl's parents discovered the assault through the widely circulated video. The victim, a Class VI student, of another school lived in the same neighbourhood as the accused.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses plea by two convicts in rape case of minor school girl.<p>The girl's mother lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Bewar Police Station late Wednesday evening after the video surfaced.</p>.<p>The SHO said that police raids have been conducted at various locations to apprehend Arjun, but he remains absconding. </p><p>"He will be arrested soon and sent to jail," Singh added. </p>