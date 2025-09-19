Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's Social & Educational survey: Muslims asked to identify as a caste, mark 'Islam' as religion

Identifying as a ‘Muslim’ caste will help the community retain its Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 15:42 IST
Karnataka NewsMuslimsIslamReligioncaste census

Follow us on :

Follow Us