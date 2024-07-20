12 wagons of freight train derail in UP's Amroha

Amroha (UP): Twelve wagons of a Delhi-bound freight train derailed near the Amroha railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, officials said.

No one was injured in the accident that comes three days after eight coaches of a express passenger train derailed in the state's Gonda district, killing four passengers and injuring 31.

Moradabad Division's Senior Deputy Commercial Manager (DCM) Aditya Gupta said that "12 wagons of a goods train derailed just after crossing the Amroha railway station around 5 pm".