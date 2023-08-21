Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

13-year-old 'kanwariya' killed in road accident in UP's Sitapur

Raja, a resident of Sidhauli, died on the spot, police said, adding that the truck driver left his vehicle and fled.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 05:08 IST

A 13-year-old boy, who was part of a group of 'kanwariyas', was killed after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station.

The group of Shiva devotees were going to the Siddheshwar temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva after taking water from Naimisharanya, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a search is under way to trace the truck driver, they said.

(Published 21 August 2023, 05:08 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshSitapurKanwar Yatra

